Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $261.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $324.70.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,880 over the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.82.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

