Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 232.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $285.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.14. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

