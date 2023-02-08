Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. FMR LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,674,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,283,000 after acquiring an additional 769,159 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,266,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after buying an additional 640,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on USB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

