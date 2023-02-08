Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total value of $1,905,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,658,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total value of $1,905,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,658,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,806 shares of company stock valued at $19,697,407 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $251.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $258.27. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.88.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.13.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

