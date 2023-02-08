Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $35,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

