Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,926 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in APA by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 26,663 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in APA by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in APA by 15.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 150,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19,979 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 3.0% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on APA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

APA Price Performance

APA Dividend Announcement

APA stock opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

