Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $432.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.47. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $507.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.062 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

