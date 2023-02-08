Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 532 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,115 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,231,000 after acquiring an additional 830,345 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,379,000 after acquiring an additional 409,249 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

