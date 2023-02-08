Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 79 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 232.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO opened at $614.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $256.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.