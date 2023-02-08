Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,342,000 after purchasing an additional 663,668 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ABB by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,366,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 21.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,088,000 after acquiring an additional 382,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,896,000 after acquiring an additional 32,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

