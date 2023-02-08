Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 81,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 96,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 25.18. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.