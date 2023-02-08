Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after acquiring an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,611,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX opened at $533.24 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $615.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.18 and a 200-day moving average of $440.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Cowen cut their price objective on Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

