Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,285,000 after purchasing an additional 883,029 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,144,000 after buying an additional 331,084 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after buying an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 310.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after buying an additional 166,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after buying an additional 152,262 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.38.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $252.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $349.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.40.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $624,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,543 shares of company stock worth $2,219,285 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

