Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 3.4% Higher

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.84. 110,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 970,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
