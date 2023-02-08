Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 3.4% Higher

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.84. 110,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 970,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $58,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Further Reading

