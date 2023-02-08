Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

