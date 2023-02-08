Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 63,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,001,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 247,490 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $278,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

