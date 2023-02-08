Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 22,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 120,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 130.24% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 47,087 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.