Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $138.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.58. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $106.81 and a 12-month high of $355.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

