Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.04.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

