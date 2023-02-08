Signaturefd LLC Has $186,000 Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Match Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after buying an additional 827,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Match Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,996,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,610,000 after buying an additional 456,153 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,040,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,610,000 after buying an additional 566,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $118.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.