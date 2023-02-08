Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,457 shares of company stock worth $1,681,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.