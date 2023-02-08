Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.58.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.37.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.