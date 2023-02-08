Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 15,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 121,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMWB shares. Barclays cut their price target on Similarweb from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut Similarweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Similarweb from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Similarweb from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $511.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a negative return on equity of 161.98%. The business had revenue of $50.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 539.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the first quarter worth $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth $86,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Similarweb

(Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.