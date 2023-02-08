Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $114.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $124.48.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

