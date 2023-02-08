Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,142 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,420,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 525,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 319,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,313,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKX. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $823,618. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

