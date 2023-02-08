Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Holdings Decreased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,323 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.61% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $111,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $452,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of DNAB opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

