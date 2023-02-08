SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,348,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 421.1% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 37,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,026 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45.

