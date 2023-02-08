SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 100 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 100 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total transaction of $14,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,898,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of SPSC opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.13. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $146.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 0.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.67.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
