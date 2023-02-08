SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 100 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 100 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total transaction of $14,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,898,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SPSC opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.13. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $146.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

