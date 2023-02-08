Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 8,552.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Standard Motor Products worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 703.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of SMP opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

Several research firms have commented on SMP. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $237,508.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 650,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,559,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 960 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $237,508.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 650,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,559,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

