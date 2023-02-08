State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Everest Re Group worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RE. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.40.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $355.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $361.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.29%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

