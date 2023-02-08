State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,728 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 411.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GME opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $49.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

