State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of United Therapeutics worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.97, for a total transaction of $2,111,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,316.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.97, for a total transaction of $2,111,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,316.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,420 shares of company stock worth $58,992,049. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $255.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.29. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.