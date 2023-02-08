State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of H&R Block worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. CWM LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 394.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.