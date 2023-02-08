State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Unity Software worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of U. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 101,527 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 829,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 581,400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1,006.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 103,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,543 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE U opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $119.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $416,537.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,156,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,673,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $121,665.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 434,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,149. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $416,537.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,156,998 shares in the company, valued at $112,673,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,296 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.