State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $502.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $507.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $528.72. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Several research firms recently commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total value of $366,873.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total transaction of $1,011,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,330,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total transaction of $366,873.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

