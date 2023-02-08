State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ZION. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP James R. Abbott bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.45 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,863.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 7,435 shares of company stock valued at $392,717 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.