State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,960 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Ovintiv worth $10,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.26.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

