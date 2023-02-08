State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 870 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 479,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $844,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,003,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,460.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IONS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

