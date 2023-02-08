State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Masimo worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Shares of MASI opened at $173.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.73. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $237.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 46,818 shares of company stock worth $5,992,495. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

