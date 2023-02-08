State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Penumbra worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $267.10 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $268.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total transaction of $1,271,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,631,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.17.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.