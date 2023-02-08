StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of StepStone Group worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $139,341.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,909,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,329,401.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $139,341.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,909,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,329,401.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 552,489 shares of company stock worth $16,709,661. Insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

