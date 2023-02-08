Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Director James M. Cookman Purchases 530 Shares of Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) Director James M. Cookman acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,005.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Summit Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $30.83.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMMF shares. StockNews.com cut Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

