Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) SVP George Kao Sells 2,000 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.5 %
SMCI opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.
