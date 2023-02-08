Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) SVP George Kao Sells 2,000 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.5 %

SMCI opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

About Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

