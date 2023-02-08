Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.