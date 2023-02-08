T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.1 %

TROW stock opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.