TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of News by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of News by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of News by 9.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 235,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of News to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.03.

NWSA opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

