TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,200 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Beacon Roofing Supply as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BECN stock opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.64. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43.

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

