TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,461 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 6.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 11.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

LEGN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

LEGN stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.56 and a beta of -0.13. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.91.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

