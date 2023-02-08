TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 510.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Sirius XM by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sirius XM Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.