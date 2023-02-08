TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.